Pastor failed to report daycare teacher’s abuse of toddler, authorities say

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – A former teacher at a Lancaster County church has been charged with abusing a toddler, and the church’s former pastor is accused of failing to report the incident.

Cynthia Ebersole, 62, of Denver, is accused of slapping a crying 14-month-old boy three times in the face last November at Grace Point Leaning Academy, a daycare at Grace Point Church of the Nazarene in Clay Township, according to the Lancaster County district attorney’s office.

Authorities said Ebersole also held her hand over the boy’s mouth as he threw a fit.

The abuse was reported to Pastor Robert D. Smith, who suspended Ebersole for two days and relocated her to a classroom with infants but did not report the incident to police as state law requires him to do.

According to church officials, Ebersole is no longer a teacher at the daycare and Smith is no longer with the church.

“The responsibility of two adults was not followed through,” Lititz resident Janet Swartz said. “It’s shocking to hear, particularly from a church, but also shocking to hear that adults would something like that a 14-month old child.”

The current pastor refused an interview with ABC 27 News, but parents who use the daycare were given a statement from the church which said, “the safety of the children is the church’s absolute concern.”

ABC 27 News stopped at Ebersole and Smith’s homes. Both were unavailable.

“The pastor, or whoever is in charge of any child, that does not report it is just as guilty as the person who did that as far as I’m concerned,” Swartz said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police charged Ebersole with a misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Smith, 44, of Ephrata, is charged with a misdemeanor count of failure to report.

Both were mailed a summons to appear in court for arraignment.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC 27 News App and the ABC 27 Weather App for your phone or tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...