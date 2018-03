HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have charged a Schuylkill County man with arson in connection with a Harrisburg house fire nearly two years ago.

Jamat Ali Manzoor, 45, of Tower City, is also charged with insurance fraud for the April 2014 blaze on Elmerton Avenue.

Officials ruled the cause of the fire suspicious before determining that Manzoor intentionally set his property on fire.

One fireman sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Manzoor has been arraigned and released on bail.