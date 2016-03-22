State police: Trooper fatally shot man carjacking woman

SOUTH GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a Pennsylvania state trooper fatally shot a man who they say refused to drop his assault rifle while trying to carjack a woman.

State police Lt. James Shaw says the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Monday in South Greensburg as a trooper was chasing a man who had violated a protection from abuse order.

Shaw says the man pointed a gun at a woman in an attempted carjacking when the trooper told him four times to put the weapon down. The trooper fired when the suspect refused to drop the gun.

The woman wasn’t hurt.

The trooper has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Authorities didn’t immediately name the suspect or the trooper.

