PSP Commissioner asks for Inspector General investigation into cheating scandal

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Tyree Blocker is asking the Inspector General for an outside investigation into the State Police Academy cheating scandal.

Blocker said, “While many important changes are already underway, and although I have tremendous confidence in the ongoing IAD investigation, I believe that given the broad nature of recent allegations reported in the press, an outside investigation is in the best interest of both the State Police and the people of Pennsylvania.”

The 144th class started with 113 cadets. There are now just 64 cadets in the class.

Below is the rest of Blocker’s statement:

“In December of last year, the Pennsylvania State Police’s Internal Affairs Division initiated an investigation of cheating at our Academy. As a result, a significant number of cadets have either resigned or been dismissed. As a result, I have requested that the Office of Inspector General initiate a comprehensive investigation upon a referral from the State Police. I am requesting OIG to use its experience and resources to look at allegations about the Academy. In addition, I have asked OIG to consider what factors may have contributed to any misconduct and make recommendations. I take very seriously my role as the head of the Pennsylvania State Police, and my commitment to ensuring every single Trooper, including myself, upholds our core values. For over a century, the Pennsylvania State Police has earned the trust of the Commonwealth. The people of Pennsylvania rely on our Troopers to keep them safe across the Commonwealth, and they trust them to act with the utmost integrity and honor. Any action that challenges this bond is completely unacceptable, and I will do everything in my authority to hold any individual who undermines our core values accountable. I look forward to the results of the OIG’s investigation and continuing my efforts to move the State Police forward in a way that makes constructive changes that strengthen our core values and our abilities to protect and serve.”

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download ABC 27 News for iPhone here or ABC 27 News for Android here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...