ABC27 investigates school district transparency with tax dollars

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – ABC27 is investigating school district transparency in light of legislation that would require school boards to be more open with taxpayers during hiring processes.

“If you can’t defend something publicly, then it’s probably not a good idea,” Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale told ABC27. It’s his mantra, and he believes school districts should follow suit.

Often called Pennsylvania’s fiscal watchdog, DePasquale can now be called the inspiration for a new bill promoting transparency

After seeing DePasquale’s scathing audit of Connellsvile Area School District in Fayette County, state Senator Pat Stefano (R-Fayette) is getting ready to introduce legislation that would require school boards to publicly post employment offers for superintendents and principals at least two weeks before voting.

“At a minimum, I hope it spearheads a discussion on some of the issues taking place in some of the school districts,” DePasquale said.

Superintendent contracts are considered public record. ABC27 has gathered several over the years through right-to-know requests. However, those are typically not available until after they are signed, meaning the taxpayer does not get a say in the hiring process.

“When you know people are paying attention to what you’re doing, I think it forces the people making decisions to think it through at an even deeper level,” DePasquale said.

ABC27 sent emails to spokespeople asking if the following 12 school districts would commit to posting offers before voting, with or without legislation: Cumberland Valley, West Shore, Harrisburg, Susquehanna Township, Central Dauphin, Chambersburg Area, Gettysburg Area, Lancaster City, Lebanon, Central York, York City, and Susquenita.

Harrisburg, Central Dauphin, and Chambersburg were the only districts to immediately respond. None of them committed to posting offers publicly prior to voting.

Kirsten Keys, public relations coordinator for the Harrisburg School District, wrote, “Due to the frequency of Budget, Finance & Facilities Committee meetings and frequent HR updates the week prior to the board meeting, typically the agenda and supporting documents (for the public) are posted on the district website three to four days before the meeting. Also, because such contracts involve personnel matters, they are negotiated privately and first discussed in executive session before the board votes on them in public. Principals are salaried employees of the district; only the superintendent is under contract. Contracts, MOUs, and agreements are approved subject to the final review of the CFO and solicitor.”

In reference to the question about whether the district will commit to posting offers publicly prior to voting, Keys wrote, “The district is not prepared to respond to this question at this time.”

Susan Breslin with the Chambersburg Area School District wrote, “Our district does post for superintendent when we have a vacancy … not the contract.”

Shannon Leib, a spokesperson for Central Dauphin School District, wrote, “Typically, the principal position is placed on the personnel agenda one time for board action … It is a different process for approving the superintendent or assistant superintendent in our district. There is a first vote that pertains to the recommendation by the board or the administration for the appointment of the superintendent … the second vote, typically during the next board meeting (2-4 weeks out), is the actual approval of the contract.”

When ABC27 pressed Leib further and asked if the board would post offers in advance of a vote, she wrote, “It is not. That is not a requirement of the PA School Code.”

The other nine districts – Cumberland Valley, West Shore, Susquehanna Township, Gettysburg Area, Lancaster City, Lebanon, Central York, York City, and Susquenita – did not respond at all.

The auditor general says he understands districts might be reluctant because contracts can change through negotiations. However, he sees more advantages than disadvantages, especially for school districts that already run well and want to avoid problems in the future.

“It would add more work,” DePasquale said, “but that more work would probably in the long run strengthen the school district because it will force them to be even more critical of their own decision-making process so when they’re ready to defend it publicly, they’ll have more thoroughly thought it out.”

