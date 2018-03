YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Narcotics officers arrested a city man and seized about $4,000 worth of heroin and two stolen handgun.

Mikhail Rodgers, 26, faces a list of charges, including delivery of heroin, possession of heroin and persons not to possess a firearm.

Investigators raid Rogers’ apartment on Hamilton Ave. and discovered $3,000 in raw heroin, $220 in packaged heroin, a stolen Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun and drug packaging materials.

Rodgers was previously wanted for a parole violation.