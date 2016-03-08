Harrisburg woman gets up to 12 years for shooting ex-boyfriend

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A city woman will serve up to 12 years in prison for shooting her ex-boyfriend in the 400 block of Crescent Street last year.

Ashley Mowery, 26, was sentenced to 4-12 years in state prison after pleading guilty in Dauphin County Court last week to aggravated assault, according to the district attorney’s office.

Prosecutors said Mowery and her ex-boyfriend were arguing Oct. 6 when she retrieved a revolver and shot the man once in the stomach.

She then then calmly stepped over the man’s body and walked out of the home without calling for help, prosecutors said.

