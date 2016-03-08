Harrisburg woman gets up to 12 years for shooting ex-boyfriend

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A city woman will serve up to 12 years in prison for shooting her ex-boyfriend in the 400 block of Crescent Street last year.

Ashley Mowery, 26, was sentenced to 4-12 years in state prison after pleading guilty in Dauphin County Court last week to aggravated assault, according to the district attorney’s office.

Prosecutors said Mowery and her ex-boyfriend were arguing Oct. 6 when she retrieved a revolver and shot the man once in the stomach.

She then then calmly stepped over the man’s body and walked out of the home without calling for help, prosecutors said.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC 27 News App and the ABC 27 Weather App for your phone or tablet.