Air guns growing in popularity for adults and children

Remember when you were young and all you asked for Christmas was a BB gun. Well, that simple BB gun we all grew up with has evolved into today’s sophisticated air rifle.

“A lot of people associate air guns with their first gun. Their first gun might have been a gun they got started with in youth. Well nowadays, air guns are much more adult oriented than they’ve ever been, and they can be used for hunting. Not only small game but big game as well. You’re pushing 1,000 feet per second. 1,500 feet per second. You’ve got air rifles .177, .22 caliber, .357 caliber for an air rifle. You can buy .500 caliber tin of pellets for under $15. And that’s a good day of shooting”, explained Mark DeBoard from Crosman Corp.

From plinking tin cans to organized competitions to actual hunting situations, today’s air rifles fill every level of shooting.

“Most of us start off plinking. We get in the back yard with a tin can and that’s how we start shooting. But you can get into a competition shooting. There’s a lot of organization. Civilian marksmanship programs, 4-H, American Legion. All of these organizations have shooting programs. Where kids can actually learn to shoot properly, and then they’ve got, there’s scholarships available for shooting sports, as well”, said DeBoard.

Versatile, lightweight, inexpensive – there just might be an air rifle in your future.

