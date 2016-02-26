Officials: Four dead, 14 wounded in Kansas shooting

HESSTON, Kan. (AP) – A sheriff says four people, including a gunman, are dead after a series of shootings in south-central Kansas.

Harvey County Sheriff T. Walton gave the updated death count at a news conference Thursday night.

Walton says all the dead were shot inside Excel Industries, which makes lawn mower products, in Hesston. He says law enforcement killed the suspect, who was an employee.

He says 14 people were injured in the attacks, which took place at four locations.

Meanwhile, law enforcement officers have surrounded the suspect’s home. Walton says the suspect’s roommate may be inside.

A spokeswoman for the city of Newton says when officers arrived, they heard loud music blaring from the home and no one answered the door.

The nearby Newton Medical Center has been locked down since, with people not allowed to enter or leave.