Weather Service confirms EF-2 tornado in Lancaster County

GAP, Pa. (WHTM) – The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down during Wednesday’s strong thunderstorm.

The tornado was rated an EF-2 on the enhanced Fujita scale, with winds between 120 and 125 mph. It left a path of damage up to 400 yards wide and nearly five miles long near the village of White Horse, in Salisbury Township, the weather service said.

Aerial video from Philadelphia television station WPVI shows heavy damage to homes, barns, silos and other buildings. Numerous buildings are missing roofs and debris is scattered over a wide area.

County officials say up to 50 buildings were damaged, including an Amish school house that was leveled on Cambridge Road.

Also, along Cambridge Road a barn had part it’s roof torn off while people were inside of it.

John Beale told ABC 27 News that his boss was one of at least 100 people inside the barn when the tornado hit it.

“Everybody started panicking and he told everyone to settle down,” he said.

Beale told ABC 27 News a group was inside the barn having a charity auction.

On Thursday a helicopter hovered the barn as the National Weather Service looked for evidence of the tornado.

“One of the real telling signs is that there is very concentrated signs on a long path,” Barbara Watson, chief meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College, said.

Watson said the tornado was on the ground for about five miles. She said at times winds hit speeds of about 125 miles per hour.

“I was surprised at the length,” she explained. “Farm after farm was impacted with the type of damage that I was seeing.”

Initial estimates have the storm causing around eight million dollars in damage.

Watson said despite all the destruction no one was hurt.

“Considering the number of buildings that were damaged and the number of farms impacted I’m surprised no one was hurt,” she said.

Lancaster County Emergency Management officials said damage reports still could increase.

