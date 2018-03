LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities say a Lebanon Middle School employee sexually assaulted two 11-year-old students.

Jonathan Michael Kantner, 31, of Newmanstown, is accused of inappropriately touching two female students while alone in a classroom last month.

Both girls reported the incident to school officials.

Kantner faces corruption of minors and indecent assault charges.

ABC 27 attempted to call the school for comment but have not received a response.