Court ponders emails justice received but may not have read

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Lawyers who are prosecuting a Pennsylvania Supreme Court justice on ethics charges say they should be allowed to present emails he was sent, even if they can’t prove he read them.

Judicial Conduct Board attorneys said in a Monday filing the emails fit a pattern because their content is similar to the salacious and objectionable emails they know Justice Michael Eakin opened.

Eakin is suspended with pay while awaiting a March trial in Philadelphia on ethics charges that could result in his removal from the bench by the Court of Judicial Discipline.

The board’s response to the court’s pretrial questions says Eakin didn’t fully disclose his email practices when the scandal first broke in 2014.

Eakin was cleared at that time but the board launched a fresh investigation last year.