First egg laid in York County eagle’s nest

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Game Commission confirms the first egg was laid in the eagle’s nest in York County.

The nest is located in Codorus State Park.

The commission said the eagle laid the egg around 3:15 p.m.

Here’s the full release from the Game Commission:

We’re pleased to announce that the 1st egg of this season has been laid! We are experiencing record-breaking traffic at this time – unfortunately, you may experience intermittent connectivity. We are working hard to rectify this and should have this issue resolved soon. In the mean time, congratulations Hanover Eagles!

Here is a link to the webcam if it does get back up and running.

