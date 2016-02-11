SPCA wants Lancaster County to ban dog tethering in cold weather

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – With temperatures expected to dip into the single digits this weekend, the Lancaster County SPCA is worried some dogs might freeze to death.

The SPCA is pushing for a county ordinance making it illegal to tether a dog outside in freezing weather.

A dog is permitted to be out in the cold weather if it has adequate shelter to retain body heat.

In a recent newsletter, the SPCA encouraged residents to contact their state representative about a dog tethering bill.

