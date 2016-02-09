The Peyton Walker Foundation was named for Peyton Walker, who on November 2, 2013, at age 19, passed away unexpectedly due to a sudden cardiac arrest incident. Peyton, a 2012 Trinity High School graduate, was a second year Physician Assistant student at King’s College, Wilkes Barre, PA.

The Foundation was established in February 2014 to increase awareness and survival rates for Sudden Cardiac Arrest incidents through education, screenings, and training.

“We have hosted two free Heart Screenings supported by the medical team at Pinnacle Health Cardiovascular Institute. We screened almost 400 students, had at least 5 significant findings, and identified 30+ additional students who were referred for follow-up treatment and monitoring,” states Julie Walker, Foundation Director and mother of Peyton.

The Peyton Walker Foundation has awarded $20,000 in scholarship funds for students enrolled in the Physician Assistant program at King’s College where Peyton had been enrolled as a P.A. student.

