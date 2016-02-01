Sources: State Police investigating cheating scandal at PSP Academy

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Multiple sources have confirmed for ABC27 News that dozens of cadets enrolled in the Pennsylvania State Police Academy in Hershey are under investigation for cheating.

They say it is the 144th cadet class which began in September and is scheduled to graduate in March. We are told as many as 40 cadets, nearly half the class, shared tests or were given tests by former cadets.

ABC27 cameras were inside the academy a few years ago. Honesty, honor, integrity, and ethics are very much a part of the daily drills. Cadets loudly shout an oath that includes the line, “I must serve honestly, faithfully and, if need be, lay down my life.”

We are also told that on day one, cadets are reminded of the cadet code including, “I will not lie, cheat or steal.”

But that code has, apparently, been obliterated by the 144th cadet class.

ABC27 was told investigators still aren’t sure of the width and breadth of the scandal or how many classes are involved.

Also unclear is how many, if any, cadets will be expelled or if current troopers who participated in sharing tests will be fired from the force.

We’re told the State Police commissioner and top brass have known of the scandal for some time.

PSP spokeswoman Maria Finn released a statement that reads: “State Police does not comment on, or confirm, any active internal investigation. Cheating, or any similar behavior, is absolutely unacceptable and would merit serious discipline for anyone involved. We have no further comment at this time.”

It is not cheap to put a class through the academy. Cadets are paid and huge resources are poured into their training. Many are wondering about the potential costs of expelling a huge chunk of the class; and not just the financial cost. Those men and women are needed to replenish the ranks of the Pennsylvania State Police.

ABC27 cameras have been to numerous graduation ceremonies when cadets officially become troopers. It is a happy occasion with a stage full of new troopers and an auditorium full of proud family and friends.

It might not be as festive, or crowded, in seven weeks when the 144th is scheduled to graduate.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC 27 News App and the ABC 27 Weather App for your phone or tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...