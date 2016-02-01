Harrisburg police report significant drop in crime

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The City of Harrisburg released its latest crime report and found a nine percent drop in overall crime in the past three years.

Chief Thomas Carter said the 2015 statistics show the city had the lowest crime rate within the past decade. Many factors credit certain rise-and-fall numbers in specific categories, but police said they felt confident the city’s Uniformed Patrol Division is making a difference.

“Without the dedication and hard work of our patrol section, I don’t believe that we would be currently heading in the direction that we are,” Captain Deric Moody said.

Homicides grab most headlines in Harrisburg, but the 2015 report shows there has been a five percent decrease in criminal homicides since 2013. Over that same time frame, there have been six homicides ruled justified by the Dauphin County district attorney’s office.

Rape had the biggest decrease with 28 reported in 2015, a 54 percent drop since 2013. Police said one of the main reasons for the change is a “culture shift” in the downtown nightlife. Police said with a number of establishments transforming from nightclubs into upscale craft ale houses, the number of calls for rape among other crimes has gone significantly down.

“When those bars transitioned, we started seeing a huge amount of crime reduced in those areas,” Captain Gabe Olivera said.

Child abuse cases have increased 51 percent since 2013. Harrisburg had 89 in 2015. Police said an increase in reported cases is consistent statewide following new mandated reporting laws in the wake of the Jerry Sandusky case.

Arson cases also increased by 29 percent. Police said most are related to the homeless or people with drug addictions starting fires in abandoned homes to keep warm.

“When you compare those numbers. I believe our numbers are down,” Olivera said.

