Man arrested for attempted homicide of Harrisburg police officer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have arrested a Steelton man who was wanted on attempted homicide charges after he nearly struck a city police officer with his SUV last month.

Sharief M. Hand, 22, was arrested Wednesday without incident, police said in a news release.

Hand was on parole for robbery when officers stopped him in the 100 block of North 17th Street on Dec. 19. He reversed a Toyota Sequoia into an officer’s vehicle and then drove directly at a second officer, forcing him to dive back into his vehicle, police said.

Hand rammed the open door of the marked car, narrowly missing the officer before fleeing, police said.

In addition to attempted homicide, he is charged with aggravated assault, fleeing and eluding, and numerous summary offenses.

