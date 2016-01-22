Pennsylvania adds thousands to pre-kindergarten programs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The Wolf administration is adding 5,300 children to a state kindergarten program for 3- and 4-year-olds deemed to be at risk, and nearly 1,000 to the Head Start Supplemental Assistance Program that combines schooling, health care, nutrition and parental involvement.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf said Friday that the partial budget signed last month contained about a quarter of the funding he sought, and he hopes to add more as budget talks continue.

The Pennsylvania Pre-K Counts program serves families earning up to 300 percent of the poverty line, or about $73,000 for a family of four.

The Head State program is available for those below 130 percent of the poverty line, or about $32,000 for a family of four.