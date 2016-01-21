Lori Cartmill and Kristin Hamilton stopped into the studio with news on an upcoming event hosted for young adults with disabilities.

“We were contacted by the Tim Tebow Foundation in the fall and they asked if we would be willing to host another “Night to Shine” Prom for young adults with special needs and we immediately said, “Yes”. The Tebow foundation approaches over 200 churches in the United States and abroad if they would be willing to host a prom on February 12th. We felt honored to be asked to be part of such an amazing event again. Holding a prom would be right in line with our mission. We currently have a fully accessible playground, accessible fitness equipment and an accessible trail on our campus. And we are currently working on an accessible disc golf course. We have 53 acres and hope to develop that in a way that all people in our community can benefit from it in some way. The Prom would be another way to serve members of our community.

Date: Friday, February 12, 2016

Friday, February 12, 2016 Time: 6:00pm- 9:00pm

6:00pm- 9:00pm Where : Capital Area Christian Church- 1775 Lambs Gap Road, Mechanicsburg, PA, 17050

: Capital Area Christian Church- 1775 Lambs Gap Road, Mechanicsburg, PA, 17050 Who: Night to Shine Prom for young adults with Special Needs ages 16 and up.

Night to Shine Prom for young adults with Special Needs ages 16 and up. What: This red carpet event will include a full dinner (provided by local chefs), a DJ, photographs provided by Camera Box and Mint Photography, decorations by Blooms by Vickrey, limo rides, balloon twisting, and so much more!

This red carpet event will include a full dinner (provided by local chefs), a DJ, photographs provided by Camera Box and Mint Photography, decorations by Blooms by Vickrey, limo rides, balloon twisting, and so much more! Sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation and Capital Area Christian Church

by the Tim Tebow Foundation and Capital Area Christian Church Why: To provide a fun night to remember for these young adults.

To provide a fun night to remember for these young adults. NOTE: Let us help you get ready for the Prom from 4:30pm-6:00pm! Ladies: several local salons (Serenity Day Spa, K & K Snips, and SaloNovation) will be providing their services to do hair, make-up, and nails for any prom attendees who are interested.

Gentleman: Top Line Tuxedos at 55 Gateway Square in Mechanicsburg will be renting $150 tuxedos for $69.95 plus tax for Night to Shine! We will have shoe shining for you during this time too!

For more info, visit their website here: capitalareachurch.com/nighttoshine