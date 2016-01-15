Study: Gender pay gap widening in Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – New numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show Pennsylvania’s gender wage gap is getting bigger.

“It may be just the remnants of an 18th-century mentality in the 21st-century workplace,” Senator Rob Teplitz (D-Dauphin/Perry) said, “and we shouldn’t accept that.”

The study from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows Pennsylvania women who were full-time wage and salary workers in 2014 had median weekly earnings of $716. Pennsylvania men who were full-time wage and salary workers had median weekly earnings of $909.

That means men made 21.2 percent more than women in 2014. In 2012, men made 18.3 percent more. Nationwide, men make 17.5 percent more.

It sounds like a few percentage points, but when you add everything up, the median yearly pay for a man working full-time in Pennsylvania is roughly $10,036 more than it is for a woman working full-time.

No one seems to be able to tell ABC 27 why Pennsylvania’s pay gap is widening, but Teplitz wants to have a hand in what happens next. He’s pushing for Senate Bill 303.

“We can change the culture on those other issues if we change the laws,” Teplitz said.

Teplitz says Senate Bill 303 would strengthen the commonwealth’s Equal Pay Act. Specifically, it would make salaries public, so there’s more pressure on employers.

Studies from the American Sociological Review show a “mommy penalty” and “daddy bonus.” Basically, employers tend to offer mothers less money than single women while offering fathers more money than single men. Teplitz says this is an issue that everyone should be concerned about.

“It’s in everyone’s interest in that family to make sure she’s being paid fairly,” Teplitz said. “So it’s really a family issue. I don’t see it as a women’s issue at all.”

—

On The Web: Full report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC 27 News App and the ABC 27 Weather App for your phone or tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...