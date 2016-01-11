Bill would crack down on Turnpike toll violators

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Drivers who repeatedly skip out on paying Turnpike tolls could face tougher penalties under a bill before the state Legislature.

House Bill 1782 would allow PennDOT to suspend the registration of a driver who has failed to pay six or more payments or has unpaid tolls of $500, according to sponsor Rep. Kate Harper (R-Montgomery).

Harper said her proposal is aimed at drivers who knowingly go through EZPass lanes with no intentions of paying.

She said if people cheat the system and get away with it, the Turnpike will lose more of the funding it needs for maintenance.

