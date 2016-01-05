Ex-treasurer of Lancaster club sentenced for stealing $123K

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The former treasurer of a city social club has been sentenced for stealing $123,000 to support her gambling addiction.

Linda J. Seibert, 66, of Millersville, was ordered Monday to serve a 9-to-23-month sentence, with the nine months on house arrest, followed by three years of probation.

She also was ordered to pay back the stolen money, and she is banned from gambling locations and places that host games of chance.

Seibert was treasurer of 7th Ward Republican Club on North Queen Street when she stole the funds between January 2012 and December 2014. She pleaded guilty in October to felony theft.

Authorities said most of the money she stole had been donated for charities and non-profits.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download ABC 27 News for iPhone here or ABC 27 News for Android here.