A hint of bubbly in the batter and the frosting makes these Champagne Cupcakes truly New Year’s Eve-worthy! These sparkly cupcakes are fun, festive, and perfect for any special occasion.

What You’ll Need:

1 (16.5-ounce) package white cake mix (See Note)

1 cup plus 3 tablespoons champagne

1 tablespoon gold sugar crystals plus extra for garnish

2 sticks butter, softened

4 cups confectioners’ sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

What To Do:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line 20 muffin cups with paper liners.

2. In a large bowl, prepare cake mix according to package directions, replacing water with 1 cup champagne. Stir in 1 tablespoon sugar crystals. Spoon batter evenly into muffin cups.

3. Bake 15 to 20 minutes, or until toothpick comes out clean. Let cool.

4. In a large bowl, with an electric mixer, beat butter and 2 cups confectioners’ sugar until smooth. Add 3 tablespoons champagne, the vanilla, and the remaining confectioners’ sugar; beat until smooth. Frost cupcakes and decorate with sugar crystals.

© 2016 by Ginsburg Enterprises Incorporated. All rights reserved.