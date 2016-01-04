4 Harrisburg City Council members sworn into office

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Four city council members and the city treasurer were sworn into office on Monday.

Sandra Reid, Brad Koplinski, and the late Eugenia Smith have been replaced by three new incomers and re-elected member Jeffrey Baltimore.

Cornelius Johnson and Westburn Majors are beginning their four-year terms, and Destini Hodges will finish the remaining two years from Eugenia Smith’s term.

Mayor Eric Papenfuse liked the amount of youth and new ideas the council members hope to bring. He hopes the fresh seats will bring cooperation in 2016.

“I think it’s going to be really great,” he said. “We’re going to have a lot of energy and a lot of new enthusiasm on the new council.”

Council members elected Wanda Williams to another term as president. She was first elected by her fellow council members in 2012 and then again in 2014.

Tyrell Spradley was also inaugurated as city treasurer.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download ABC 27 News for iPhone here or ABC 27 News for Android here.