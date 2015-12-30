Massive fire displaces 11 in York

Published:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The Red Cross is assisting 11 people left homeless after two row homes went up in flames Wednesday morning in York.

Crews responded just after 7 a.m. to the 700 block of West Princess Street.

A neighbor described it as one of the worst fires he had ever seen.

Officials say the four adults and 7 children inside escaped without harm.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

