Denver man charged in beating that left 6-year-old with brain damage

(WHTM) – A Lancaster County man has been charged with beating his girlfriend’s daughter, causing severe brain damage among other injuries.

It’s alleged that Anthony R. Dickersheid beat the 6-year-old girl on October 14 inside a School Court home in the borough of Denver.

According to the child’s mother, the girl wasn’t hurt before she left for work that night.

Doctors at Hershey Medical Center say the girl, who is now home recovering, suffered multiple injuries, including bleeding in the brain. Injuries they say were not self-inflicted or caused by an accident.

Authorities say Dickersheid, who has sole custody of the child, denied the beating.

The child spoke to investigators and said Dickershied threw her off a bed and onto a floor.

Tuesday, Dickersheild was arraigned on felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and endangering a child charges.

District Judge Nancy Harrill set Dickersheild’s bail at $50,000.

