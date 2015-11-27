Should EMTs/paramedics wear body armor?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – EMTs and paramedics at Cumberland Goodwill EMS, Carlisle, respond to more than 10,000 calls a year and those calls are getting more dangerous.

“We have actually dealt with punches from patients, wrestling, things like that. Luckily it has not escalated to the weapons stage or any threat with a weapon,” said Nathan Harig, Cumberland Goodwill EMS.

Harrisburg police are searching for a woman wanted for assaulting an elderly man and stabbing an EMS worker in the chest. Luckily the EMS worker was wearing a protective vest.

“That decision clearly saved his life,” said Harig.

The incident has sparked debate over whether all first responders should wear body armor. An expense many strapped cash emergency departments can not afford.

“Each individual company is adopting its own policy, whether they wear vests, purchase the vests for the providers, or whether they do not permit vests at all,” said Harig. “We actually do not provide body armor to our crews right now, but we would not prohibit anyone from going out and purchasing it on their own,”

For safety reasons many EMS departments wait for police to arrive on the scene, something they call joint response, but it does not always work.

“If you are going to be waiting a significant amount of time for police and you have a critical patient in there, providers really have to decide risk or reward, what am I going to do to help out the people in my community,” said Harig.

Harig says drug abuse and mental illness has contributed to the increase of violent calls.

“People are taking mind altering substances that cause them to be more violent and the other is just that there is more interactions between ems and potentially violent subjects that are mentally unstable just because of the crisis in mental health care here,” said Harig. “This is unfortunately, becoming a daily reality of our job and we all have to figure out the best way to respond to it.”

The number one cause of death for first responders in the line of duty is vehicle crashes.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download ABC 27 News for iPhone here or ABC 27 News for Android here.