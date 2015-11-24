Manheim man arrested for child pornography

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Devin W. Chesbro, of Manheim, had numerous digital files of children engaged in sexual acts stored on his laptop computer, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.

Chesbro, 37, is charged with possessing and distributing child pornography and criminal use of a computer.

He has been released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

