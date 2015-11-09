2 dead after police pursuit, crash

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A second person has died as a result of a crash in York County that began with a police pursuit.

Witnesses said the car slammed into a garage in Spring Garden Township.

It happened around 4:30 Sunday afternoon after police received a report of an assault. They trailed the car and said it sped through the township.

Police said the driver hit a curb and lost control before crashing into a garage at Third Avenue and Harrison Street.

The coroner said a passenger, 19-year-old Elijah Moultrey of York, died at the scene. Three others were taken to York Hospital.

A few hours later, 22-year-old Brandon Moultrey, Elijah’s cousin, died at the hospital.

State police are investigating and autopsies for both men are scheduled for Tuesday.

