PSP fires trooper accused of brutality

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania State Police trooper accused of excessive force during a May arrest in the capital city has been fired, ABC 27 News has learned.

A state police spokeswoman confirmed Trooper Michael Trotta was fired last week. She said his termination was due to an “internal matter.”

Trotta and Trooper Ryan Luckenbaugh were placed on restricted duty pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs investigation after a Harrisburg man accused them of brutality.

Chris Siennick told ABC 27 he was riding his skateboard when the troopers called him a name from their patrol car as they cruised near 2nd and Locust Streets. Siennick admits he made an obscene hand gesture to the officers. He said they circled the block, got out of their car and chased him, and then hit him with a baton and twice used a stun gun. After he fell to the ground, he said the troopers punched and kicked him.

Siennick said he was arrested on numerous charges and spent three weeks in jail with a high bail. After reviewing videotape of the incident, the Dauphin County district attorney’s office decided to drop all charges and recommended PSP Internal Affairs investigate the actions of Trotta and Luckenbaugh.

Siennick has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit naming both troopers.

Trotta also was at the center of a police-involved shooting in June 2014. He shot a West Hanover Township homeowner, David Ricker, who returned fire and hit the trooper. A grand jury called Trotta’s shooting justified.

ABC 27 has obtained charging documents that show Trotta also was arrested by state police prior to joining their ranks. In May 2009, he worked as a security guard in a gated community and pulled over a woman for driving with a cracked windshield. The situation escalated and ended with the woman in handcuffs in the back of Trotta’s car.

Trotta was initially charged with unlawful restraint, simple assault and harassment. All three charges were dismissed or withdrawn.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download ABC 27 News for iPhone here or ABC 27 News for Android here.