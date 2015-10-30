Senator Scott Wagner arranges loan for broke charter school

Helen Thackston Charter School is in the city of York and has 530 kids and about 70 staffers.

Inner-city parents rely on it for 6-12th grade, and its sister Lincoln Charter School for K-5.

“There are a lot of children that go to those schools. It’s a safe place for them,” said Senator Scott Wagner (R-York).

Thackston sits near State Street, but funding from the state has been a dead end as the budget impasse creeps into its fifth month.

Thackston was out of money and seemingly out of options. It could’ve been forced to lay off teachers and/or close its doors.

But Wagner refused to let that happen.

“I accessed one of my credit lines,” he said.

Wagner, who is also a businessman, says he took out a $400,000 loan at the prime rate of 3 1/4 percent and gave the money to Thackston so the school could pay its teachers and its bills through October. When the budget deal is done, the school will pay Wagner back.

“Teachers can’t work for free and listen, America is not about closing schools down and dumping children onto the streets,” Wagner said.

Wagner’s gesture is applauded.

“On behalf of the charter school sector, we thank the senator for helping charter schools out and helping this specific charter school,” said Tim Eller of the Keystone Alliance for Public Charter Schools. “But it really shouldn’t come to this because money should be flowing to the schools.”

But money won’t flow until a budget deal is done. The impasse is now in its 122nd day and if a deal isn’t done soon, advocates say, there will be more Thackstons that likely don’t have wealthy senators willing to put their good credit to good use.

“Charter schools have no money,” Eller said with emphasis on the word no. “They’re not getting money from school districts and they’re not getting money from the federal government. They have no money”

But the state treasury does; lots of it. And that annoys Wagner.

“Every teacher will have Pennsylvania state income taxes taken out of their check and sent to Harrisburg,” he said. “So meanwhile, the teachers are paying taxes with borrowed money that the district borrowed and it’s being held up.”

Wagner blames Governor Wolf for the impasse. Wolf blames GOP lawmakers. So, as the blame game continues in Harrisburg. it’s a waiting game everywhere else.

“There might be a sigh of relief today that they’ve gotten paychecks and we’ve gotten them through October,” Wagner said of Thackston, “but I think there’s a lot of uncertainty.”

