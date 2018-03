WASHINGTON (AP) -Congress is sending President Barack Obama an ambitious budget and debt deal that averts a catastrophic national default and sets the budget for the federal government for the next two years.

The Senate has just voted 64-35 to approve the package.

The agreement raises the government debt ceiling until March 2017, removing the threat of an unprecedented national default just days from now.

And it sets the budget of the government through the 2016 and 2017 fiscal years.