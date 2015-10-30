Element14’s Teacher’s Pet Robotics Challenge: Kit Fuderich

Kit Fuderich, an upper/middle school teacher at Lancaster Country Day School in Lancaster, Penn., took the top prize in the Teacher’s Pet Students’ Robotics Challenge for his 3D-printed, motor-controlled loader arm that interacts with an autonomous roving robot. He plans to use this project to help teach students the importance of understanding robotics and electronics on more complex levels.

Kit’s build includes a 3D-printed robotic arm and four servo motors controlled by an Arduino Due. As the roving robot approaches the loader arm, the arm gathers rice cereal from a bowl and dumps it into a container on top of the robot. See a video of the build in action above!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...