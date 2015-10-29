Bras on Harrisburg boat raise money for people fighting breast cancer

By Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A boatload of bras was rolling down the Susquehanna River Thursday.

It is an effort to help people who are fighting breast cancer.

500 bras covered the Pride of the Susquehanna for the “Boatload of Bras” campaign.

The Pride of the Susquehanna, Bob 94.9, and Community Aid collected the bras over the past month.

“This is probably one of the craziest things we’ve ever done, it’s a lot of fun. It’s for the breast cancer coalition, it’s breast cancer awareness month and community aid is so generous. Everybody who donated bras, so generous,” said Nancy from Bob 94.9.

More than $10,000 was raised for the event.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download ABC 27 News for iPhone here or ABC 27 News for Android here.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s