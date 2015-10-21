Pa. bill allows wine, beer sales at grocery stores, keeps liquor stores open

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania legislator has introduced a bill that would allow licensed grocery stores to wine and beer without closing state-run liquor stores.

Rep. Paul Costa (D-Allegheny) said his proposal would allow restaurants, small delis and hotels to sell wine to go and more beer for take-home. Beer distributors would be able to sell six-packs, mixed cases and gallon jugs of beer known as growlers.

Pennsylvania-owned wine and spirits stores could expand Sunday store hours and ship wine directly to customers.

Costae said his legislation, House Bill 1654, would create new jobs while preserving existing ones, and provide additional ways for people to purchase wine and beer.

