Athletes, celebrities show support their support for Lamar Odom

(WTNH)– While Lamar Odom remains in critical condition at a Las Vegas hospital, several pro-athletes and celebrities are sending well wishes and asking fans for prayers.

While his soon to be ex-wife, reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has been been reportedly “inconsolable” by his bedside, she has remained mum during his hospitalization. However her mother Kris Jenner, who is also at the hospital, has asked fans for prayers.

E! News reports “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star, Kim Kardashian also flew in with Khloe late Tuesday night to be by Odom’s side. Sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, as well Caitlyn Jenner have all also arrived in Vegas.

please don’t go. — Kendall Jenner (@KendallJenner) October 14, 2015

Even reclusive Rob Kardashian took to Instagram to show his love for his “brother.”



But it’s not just the reality show family at the former NBA player’s bedside. E! reports that Khloe arranged for Odom’s two children and their mother to fly out to Las Vegas. Several media outlets are also crediting Khloe for flying out Odom’s father Joe, who has been seen outside the hospital.

Others who have been at the hospital to visit Odom, who remains unconscious, is Reverend Jesse Jackson and LA Lakers star Kobe Bryant. Jackson has been outside updating the media on Odom’s condition outside the hospital. Bryant left a basketball game in Vegas early Tuesday citing personal reasons, to rush to be by Khloe and Lamar’s side.

Other basketball stars have offered their prayers and condolences through social media.

Everyone that reads this post, please pray for my friend Lamar Odom that he makes a full recovery. #MyHeartHurts — SHAQ (@SHAQ) October 14, 2015

I pray ths morning for my brother. Dear God he’s one of the good ones. PLEASE watch over him and listen to his heart speak #PrayersForLamar — DWade (@DwyaneWade) October 14, 2015

Praying for Lamar! — Chris Webber (@realchriswebber) October 14, 2015

Prayers go out to Lamar Odom and his family please God anything u can do to help him thru this🙏 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) October 14, 2015

Another former Kardashian husband and pro basketball player, who appeared on their reality show with Odom, has tweeted his support.

Everyone please pray for @RealLamarOdom to make it through this. Great player, even better person! — Kris Humphries (@KrisHumphries) October 14, 2015

Outside the NBA, several celebrities also sent well wishes to their friend Lamar.

Sending love to Lamar Odom & his family❤️ — Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) October 14, 2015

We are all here at @ENews and all over the Lamar odom story…so sad. — maria menounos (@mariamenounos) October 14, 2015

Saddened to hear about Lamar Odom.. Hoping he can pull through. — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) October 14, 2015

On Tuesday, Odom was found unresponsive in a brothel and hospitalized after reportedly using cocaine and herbal Viagra.