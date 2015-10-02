Oregon mourns for Umpqua Community College

ROSEBURG, Ore. (KOIN) — Gov. Kate Brown was among hundreds who attended a vigil in Roseburg for the victims of the Umpqua Community College shooting Thursday evening.

A total of 10 people are confirmed dead — including the shooter — and another 7 are wounded.

Student Michael O’Sullivan was among those who gathered at Stewart Park. He said the community comes together in times like this.

“Our community came together time and time again,” he told KOIN 6 News. “The way the community works someone is usually there to give the shirt off their back.”

Hundreds gathered in Stewart Park in Roseburg in a vigil for the victims of the shooting at Umpqua Community College, October 1, 2

O’Sullivan said he has friends that he thinks were injured.

“We know some of the injured or some of the ones who were affected by it in the rooms when it happened,” he said.

In Portland, dozens gathered at Portland City Hall with candles, hugs and tears. They called on all Portlanders to support those affected by the shootings in “this impossibly difficult time.”

Some of those gathered brought up the issue of stricter gun control, but pastors who were at the vigil called for change — though they didn’t say exactly what.

But they did say we need to get dangerous weapons out of the hands of those who will kill and off our streets.