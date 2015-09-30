Feds accuse Penn National official of rigging horse races

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Federal prosecutors say a racing official at Penn National Race Course in Grantville has agreed to plead guilty to wire fraud.

Craig Lytel, 60, of Hershey, is accused of providing inside information to trainers in exchange for money and gifts.

Authorities said Lytel shared information on which horses were entered in certain races. Trainers used that information to enter races that would give their horses a better chance of winning, then rewarded Lytel with cash, dinners, gift cards and golf outings.

The plea agreement must be approved by a judge.

The charges follow allegations against several others who worked at the track in recent months.

A thoroughbred trainer, Murray L. Rojas of Grantville, was indicted last month on federal charges she conspired with an unnamed veterinarian to illegally drug horses before races.

Four veterinarians pleaded guilty in April to allegations they conspired to illegally drug race horses at Penn National, and another trainer, David Wells of Grantville, was sentenced in February to 6 months in prison for rigging races at Penn National.

Danny Robertson, a former clocker for the race course, was sentenced in November to a year of probation. He pleaded guilty to providing false times to racing officials and the public in exchange for cash from trainers.