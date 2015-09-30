3 charged with selling crack cocaine in Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities have made three arrests in connection to the selling of crack cocaine in Lebanon County.

Police arrested 22-year-old Xzavier S. Baker on September 23. He is charged with delivery of crack cocaine and criminal use of a communication facility.

Baker is accused of delivering crack cocaine to a police informant in exchange for $100. The exchange occurred in February.

Baker was committed to Lebanon County Correctional Facility in lieu of $15,000 bail.

Clifford Aponte, 27, and Justine Sanchez, 23, are charged with delivering crack cocaine to a police informant in exchange of $200. The exchange took place in March.

Police say that Aponte committed the same offense a second time later that month.

Aponte and Sanchez were both arrested on September 25 and charged with delivery of crack cocaine, criminal conspiracy and criminal use of a communication facility.

Investigators raided the couple’s home and allegedly found a stolen .357 revolver, heroin, drug packaging and paraphernalia.

Additional charges are expected to be filed.

Aponte was committed to Lebanon County Correctional Facility lieu of $90,000 bail. Sanchez was released on non-monetary bail.