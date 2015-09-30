3 charged with selling crack cocaine in Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities have made three arrests in connection to the selling of crack cocaine in Lebanon County.

Police arrested 22-year-old Xzavier S. Baker on September 23. He is charged with delivery of crack cocaine and criminal use of a communication facility.

Xzavier S. Baker
Baker is accused of delivering crack cocaine to a police informant in exchange for $100. The exchange occurred in February.

Baker was committed to Lebanon County Correctional Facility in lieu of $15,000 bail.

Clifford Aponte, 27, and Justine Sanchez, 23, are charged with delivering crack cocaine to a police informant in exchange of $200. The exchange took place in March.

Police say that Aponte committed the same offense a second time later that month.

Clifford Aponte (left), Justine Sanchez (right)
Aponte and Sanchez were both arrested on September 25 and charged with delivery of crack cocaine, criminal conspiracy and criminal use of a communication facility.

Investigators raided the couple’s home and allegedly found a stolen .357 revolver, heroin, drug packaging and paraphernalia.

Additional charges are expected to be filed.

Aponte was committed to Lebanon County Correctional Facility lieu of $90,000 bail. Sanchez was released on non-monetary bail.

