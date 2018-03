HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Dauphin County Prison is currently in lockdown until further notice, according to a press release.

Officials say guards found 6 homemade weapons Tuesday morning. A thorough prison search is being conducted to ensure the safety of all inmates, prison employees and visitors.

No major injuries have been reported at this time.

All visitations will be cancelled while the lockdown is in effect.

No other details have been released.