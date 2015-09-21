Gettysburg woman dies after crash into school bus on Route 30

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Gettysburg woman died after she crashed into a school bus Monday morning on Route 30, police said.

Kendall S. Boatrite, 29, didn’t see the bus stopped in front of her, with red lights activated, as students were preparing to board in the 6900 block of York Road in Berwick Township, according to state police.

Boatrite struck the rear of the bus at around 8 a.m. She was flown to York Hospital and died shortly after arrival, police said in a news release.

The bus driver and one student on board were not injured.

Route 30 was closed eastbound and westbound for about two hours.

