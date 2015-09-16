Police: 3 tossed $1.2M in cocaine during high-speed chase

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – Three men were arrested after police said they tossed more than a million dollars worth of cocaine from an SUV during a high-speed chase on Route 72 in Lancaster County.

Amado Capellan, 44; Rodelin Capellan, 29; and Jose Capellan, 35; all of Lebanon, each face felony counts of possession with the intent to deliver and fleeing and eluding, according to state police.

A trooper attempted to stop their Toyota Sequoia for a traffic violation in Penn Township Tuesday, but police said the driver, Amado Capellan, refused to stop. During the pursuit, two duffel bags were tossed from the SUV.

Police said they recovered the bags and found 30 kilos of cocaine with an approximate value of $1.2 million.

Amado Capellan allegedly side-swiped two attended vehicles during the chase, which ended when he eventually stopped at a gas station in Rapho Township, police said.

The trio was taken into custody and sent to Lancaster County Prison on $1 million bail each.