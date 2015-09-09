Apple unveils bigger iPad, revamped online video box for TV

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Apple is releasing its largest iPad yet and a long-awaited overhaul of its online video box for TVs in an attempt to upstage various rivals that already have been making similar devices.

The new tablet unveiled in San Francisco on Wednesday is called the iPad Pro. It features a nearly 13-inch, diagonal screen and is designed to appeal to corporate customers and government agencies.

Since releasing its original iPad, Apple has confined the screen size to 10 inches and focused on selling the tablet to consumers. A slump in iPad sales prompted Apple to look for ways to expand the potential market.

The redesigned Apple TV box relies on a system that revolves around apps and voice controls. Its price will start at $150, more expensive than competing devices.