HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The coroner and police have responded to the scene of a suspicious death Tuesday morning in the city.

A body was later taken out of a home located at the corner of S. 19th and Zarker streets.

Police, coroner just brought body out of a house at 19th and Zarker in #Hbg. No details released. @abc27News pic.twitter.com/lrMKhQXH38 — Chris Davis (@ChrisDavis_News) September 8, 2015

Police wrapping up, leaving scene where body was found @ 19th & Darker in Hbg. Still no official details. @abc27News pic.twitter.com/2qqj2bmNp5 — Chris Davis (@ChrisDavis_News) September 8, 2015

No other details have been released at this time.

