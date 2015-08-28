Firearms instructor who killed trooper faces sentencing

The Associated Press Published:

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A former Pennsylvania State Police firearms instructor who accidentally killed a trooper during a training accident is being sentenced.

Richard Schroeter was scheduled to appear Friday before Montgomery County Judge Garrett Page for sentencing on his guilty plea to reckless endangerment. Twenty-six-year-old Trooper David Kedra was killed in the Sept. 30 incident.

The 43-year-old Schroeter retired from the force earlier this year. He was conducting a training session and pulled the trigger while discussing his weapon’s mechanism. The gun discharged and shot Kedra in the chest, killing him.

Prosecutors say Schroeter breached routine and critical safety protocols by failing to ensure his weapon was unloaded and failing to point his weapon away from the direction of everyone present.

