2 more charged in $48K theft of flea, tick products

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have made two additional arrests in connection to the theft of $48,000 worth of products from a pet supply warehouse in Cumberland County.

Melissa Delgado, 31, and Richard Sanchez, 30, both of Harrisburg, have been charged with receiving stolen property for their involvement with the stolen items, according to Silver Spring Township police.

Police said the two had about $7,000 worth of stolen merchandise from the Chewy.com warehouse at their home and sold another $4,000 worth of merchandise on Ebay.

A former Chewy.com employee, 41-year-old Terry Graham of Leola, was arrested for theft last month. Police said he stole flea and tick products from the warehouse between March and June.