Firefighters battle 4-alarm blaze in Marietta

MARIETTA, Pa. (WHTM) – About 100 firefighters from Lancaster, Lebanon, Dauphin and York counties spent several hours battling a four-alarm blaze at a Marietta business early Tuesday.

The fire at SK Pallet, in the 400 block of West Market Street, was reported just after 4:30 a.m.

Photos: Marietta Fire
Firefighters said the wood pallets both inside and outside the building were their biggest challenge. Fire companies from surrounding counties were called to bring in water.

“It was coming out of the roof,” neighbor Lori Nau said. “Right there in the middle, it was fully engulfed.”

The cause is under investigation. Damage is expected to top $500,000.

It’s devastating, especially for the guys working there,” Nau said. “It’s their livelihood.”

No one was in the building when the fire started, and no firefighters were injured.

