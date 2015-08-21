Arrests made in connection with Lancaster city shooting

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have made two arrests in connection to a shooting that left an innocent bystander hospitalized.

Devin Garcia-Rogers, 18, and Cesar Omar Nunez, 24, are in police custody waiting to be arraigned.

Authorities say both men were involved in a shooting Wednesday on the 600 block of Columbia Avenue. A 54-year-old man was struck in the crossfire.

Garcia-Rogers has been charged with aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, possession with intent to deliver heroin, criminal conspiracy for possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of cocaine, and recklessly endangering another person.

Nunez is charged with aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, persons not to possess, use, manufacture, control, sell or transfer firearms, firearms not to be carried without a license, and recklessly endangering another person. Police say Nunez has a prior felony conviction for possession with intent to deliver narcotics.

Following an investigation, police discovered the men were traveling in a black 2004 Lincoln Navigator. That vehicle was found Thursday parked outside a hotel in Manheim Township.

Police had also arrested Victor Tirado, 50, who was a passenger in the vehicle. Police say Tirado had an outstanding warrant for an unrelated incident.

At the time of the arrest, police found a small amount of heroin in Tirado’s possession. After searching the vehicle, 270 packets of blue wax paper packets of heroin and three bags of suspected cocaine were found.

Tirado is charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, criminal conspiracy for possession with intent to deliver heroin, and possession of cocaine and held for arraignment.

The man shot is still recovering in the hospital, police say.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster City Police Department at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...