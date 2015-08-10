Police: Woman stabbed man in domestic dispute

Published:

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have arrested a Columbia woman for stabbing a man during a domestic dispute Friday.

Officers responded just after 9:50 a.m. to an apartment on the 900 block of South Second Street. That’s where they found Amanda Lynn Kinnard, 29, and a 24-year-old man stabbed in the hand.

According to police, Kinnard became enraged and grabbed a knife. The victim was stabbed in the hand while trying to restrain Kinnard from cutting up furniture.
The victim denied any medical treatment.

Kinnard is charged with simple assault.

